Making the Most of the Shower Rod

Happy National Hanging Out Day !



Since 1995, Project Laundry List and other groups have sponsored National Hanging Out Day. Project Laundry List is a New Hampshire-based group encouraging outdoor drying of clothes.



I grew up on a farm and there was always something on the clothesline. Linens and clothes had an outdoor smell.



Drying laundry on a rack or a clothesline saves energy and your clothes will last longer.



In the rainy Northwest, clothes skip the outside clothesline and end up drying on racks or shower rods instead. My photo is my current laundry on the shower rod. Very boring photo until something spooky emerged. 😁👕👗✨

