The Woodland Tale of Children and a Horse in the Springtime - Text 2 Image

I guided my prompts by using descriptive words such as serene forest
My style was Fantasy but I asked for a realistic scene rather than fantasy..
The prompt Springtime gave me soft tones so I did not add any further direction.
I made several try's for an animal in this image. Dog did not look like an animal.
Asking for an animal created a mix of animals. My choice of horse was the best.
Sometimes a prompt is needed to create a mood such as wonder. Likewise, prompts can be added to make a focus or arrangement of elements. I used a basic enhancement tool to make the light through the forest brighter.