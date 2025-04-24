The Woodland Tale of Children and a Horse in the Springtime - Text 2 Image

Text Prompts: (1) Forest (2) The season is Springtime(3) (4) Two words of My choice: Children and Horse.My favorite tool isIt is free and easy to use.I guided my prompts by using descriptive words such as serene forestMy style was Fantasy but I asked for a realistic scene rather than fantasy..The prompt Springtime gave me soft tones so I did not add any further direction.I made several try's for an animal in this image. Dog did not look like an animal.Asking for an animal created a mix of animals. My choice of horse was the best.Sometimes a prompt is needed to create a mood such as wonder. Likewise, prompts can be added to make a focus or arrangement of elements. I used a basic enhancement tool to make the light through the forest brighter.Join Me in Text2image have fun!!