Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
21 / 365
Nature's Golden Brushstrokes
Scotch Broom's golden blooms paint the sand dunes with warmth like brushstrokes of sunshine.
This plant poses a serious threat to native ecosystems, aggressively overtaking the land and displacing local species. It is a dense grass that could increase the risk of wildfires.
This photo was taken in the sand dunes at Ocean Shores, Washington.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
295
photos
27
followers
39
following
5% complete
View this month »
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Latest from all albums
270
271
19
1
272
20
21
273
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extra
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-25
Babs
ace
It looks so pretty, shame it is so invasive.
May 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close