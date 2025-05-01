Previous
Nature's Golden Brushstrokes by sewfree
21 / 365

Nature's Golden Brushstrokes

Scotch Broom's golden blooms paint the sand dunes with warmth like brushstrokes of sunshine.

This plant poses a serious threat to native ecosystems, aggressively overtaking the land and displacing local species. It is a dense grass that could increase the risk of wildfires.

This photo was taken in the sand dunes at Ocean Shores, Washington.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
It looks so pretty, shame it is so invasive.
May 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact