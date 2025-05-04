Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
Mystery in the Backyard. No Mow Day 4
???? Something mysterious has reshaped the yard, leaving large patches of bare earth. Some suspect the squirrels are the culprits, and given that they have already relocated some of my flower bulbs, that is a possibility. Not mole hills.
??????????🤔
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
nomowmay-25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Interesting. I wonder if could be grubs.
May 4th, 2025
