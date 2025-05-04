Previous
Mystery in the Backyard. No Mow Day 4 by sewfree
Mystery in the Backyard. No Mow Day 4

???? Something mysterious has reshaped the yard, leaving large patches of bare earth. Some suspect the squirrels are the culprits, and given that they have already relocated some of my flower bulbs, that is a possibility. Not mole hills.
??????????🤔
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Interesting. I wonder if could be grubs.
May 4th, 2025  
