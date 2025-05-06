Previous
The Lone Wanderer by sewfree
26 / 365

The Lone Wanderer

This lone Canadian goose stood out as it strolled through the empty lot.

This lot hasn't been mowed in a while.
6th May 2025

Marj

@sewfree
