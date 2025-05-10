Previous
Chaos in Green No Mow Day 10 by sewfree
30 / 365

Chaos in Green No Mow Day 10

This bush has a mind of its own. Time to give it a little attention.

The ground-cover is lovely, but could use a bit of trimming.
10th May 2025

