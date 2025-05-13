Previous
Unseen Growth among the Beauty -- No Mow Day 13 by sewfree
Unseen Growth among the Beauty -- No Mow Day 13

My last visit to Owens Beach was March 31st (photo posted April 4th for the last landscape 76). After extensive renovations, this beach is being transformed into a destination for everyone.

Last Sunday, I re-visited the beach. This new design features several flower beds. Beautiful flowers, but weeds are lurking in certain places.
Looks like it has some beautiful iris. Weeds are inevitable. at least they add greenery.
May 13th, 2025  
