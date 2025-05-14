Horse Tails Reimagined -- Day 14 No Mow

A visit to Owens Beach was on March 31st ( horsetail photo posted May 3rd for No Mow).



Today's No Mow Photo is a follow-up on the horsetails. This photo was taken May 11th. After the initial early growth phase, horsetail plants develop a more mature appearance with dense whorls of green, needle-like branches. This "fluffing out" is due to the plant's vegetative stems, which emerge later in the spring and continue to grow throughout the summer



Lovely in a garden unless it smothers and outcompete seedlings, or smaller and less vigorous plants.



These plants look great in this beach setting, next to a trail along the water. They stand tall with their feathery texture adding beauty in contrast to the sandy-rock shore.





