Previous
Horse Tails Reimagined -- Day 14 No Mow by sewfree
34 / 365

Horse Tails Reimagined -- Day 14 No Mow

A visit to Owens Beach was on March 31st ( horsetail photo posted May 3rd for No Mow).

Today's No Mow Photo is a follow-up on the horsetails. This photo was taken May 11th. After the initial early growth phase, horsetail plants develop a more mature appearance with dense whorls of green, needle-like branches. This "fluffing out" is due to the plant's vegetative stems, which emerge later in the spring and continue to grow throughout the summer

Lovely in a garden unless it smothers and outcompete seedlings, or smaller and less vigorous plants.

These plants look great in this beach setting, next to a trail along the water. They stand tall with their feathery texture adding beauty in contrast to the sandy-rock shore.


14th May 2025 14th May 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely lush green - always thought of them as a very evasive weed and difficult to eradicate !
May 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact