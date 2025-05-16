Previous
Cut and Uncut --No Mow Day 16 by sewfree
36 / 365

Cut and Uncut --No Mow Day 16

Walking along a path, I couldn't help but notice uneven grass. Not sure what happened, but there is a trimmed patch surrounded by untouched growth.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
May 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact