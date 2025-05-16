Sign up
Cut and Uncut --No Mow Day 16
Walking along a path, I couldn't help but notice uneven grass. Not sure what happened, but there is a trimmed patch surrounded by untouched growth.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Marj
@sewfree
nomowmay-25
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
May 17th, 2025
