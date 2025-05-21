Previous
No Mowing Required-- Day 21 by sewfree
No Mowing Required-- Day 21

Mowing does not belong here. Greenery is thriving on its own.

In 1971, Weyerhaeuser Company turned some timberland into a massive corporate campus on 260 acres. This corporate center was a showpiece. Each level of the building was planted with English ivy.

August 2014, Weyerhaeuser officials moved their headquarters to Seattle, away from the forest. This structure remains. Industrial Reality Group (IRG), a Los Angeles-based real estate development company owns this iconic former Weyerhaeuser campus. This building and surrounding area continues to evolve.

I enjoyed walking on the top deck after my stroll on a connected pathway.

Photo Details

