Previous
42 / 365
Silent Field -- Day 22 No Mow
An add-on to yesterday's photo. When I was walking on the top tier of the building, I could not resist taking a photo of the vast field of grass, framed by a row of trees, stretching out beneath this lovely sky.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
nomowmay-25
Jo
ace
A beautiful view
May 22nd, 2025
