48 / 365
Shadows on the Wall - No Mow Day 28
Shadows stretch across the house wall. Untamed grass in the yard catching the shifting tones.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
363
photos
31
followers
42
following
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
nomowmay-25
