Sidewalk Parking - No Mow Day 29
49 / 365

Sidewalk Parking - No Mow Day 29

An unmown lot is a wild beauty. This charmingly overgrown space has been left to its own devices.

Not sure why two cars are parked on the sidewalk.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
13% complete

