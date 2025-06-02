Sign up
Ladybug
A ladybug is spreading its wings on the side of this building.
From my research, this mural was painted by artist Mary Mann and a group of her students. Painted 2016 on the side of this humble building. It appears to be a beauty salon but the sign was not clear.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
street-art-23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful mural ! So bright and there to attract your attention !
June 3rd, 2025
