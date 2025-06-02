Previous
Ladybug by sewfree
Ladybug

A ladybug is spreading its wings on the side of this building.

From my research, this mural was painted by artist Mary Mann and a group of her students. Painted 2016 on the side of this humble building. It appears to be a beauty salon but the sign was not clear.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful mural ! So bright and there to attract your attention !
June 3rd, 2025  
