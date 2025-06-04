Functional but Timeless

Wood



This 100-year-old floor carries a beauty that only time can create. Worn wood tells a silent story of footsteps that have passed through—generations of life, laughter, and history etched into every grain and crack. The subtle imperfections add character making it more than just a surface.



My daughter just moved into an apartment with this lovely floor. The rectangle light patch is the sunlight shining through the window.



Adding this to Eye of the Beholder (EOTB) because not everyone would find this worthy of a photo.