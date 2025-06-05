Sign up
Previous
56 / 365
Hidden in the Shadows
"Weeds are flowers too, once you get to know them." — A.A. Milne
Behind the shed, where things grow wild and unnoticed, weeds claim their
space, untamed, and full of determination.
Today, exploring possible photos for Wild. Just for fun, I set my cell phone to
the fun setting and took some shots.
This is whimsical so entering the quote challenge.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
0
0
