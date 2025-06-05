Hidden in the Shadows

"Weeds are flowers too, once you get to know them." — A.A. Milne



Behind the shed, where things grow wild and unnoticed, weeds claim their

space, untamed, and full of determination.



Today, exploring possible photos for Wild. Just for fun, I set my cell phone to

the fun setting and took some shots.



This is whimsical so entering the quote challenge.

