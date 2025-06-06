Intergalactic Delight

In 1917, a group of women, ' Lassie's", were sent to the front lines of France by the Salvation Army. They set up field bases to try to boost morale among WWI troops. These ladies not only boosted morale, but made history in the creation of one of the most celebrated foods. They started handing out a sweet baked treat that would become known as the Salvation Army Doughnut. A story was told, the treats were cooked inside the helmets of the troops, dubbing them as "doughboys". The Donut Lassies are said to be reason we have National Doughnut Day !



The photo is a Legendary Doughnut, an oversized treat. This variety is a square doughsant (hybrid croissant-doughnut). The background was removed with BeFunky and a stock image was used for Space.



Get out there and support your local bakeries.



