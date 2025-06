Text Prompts: (1) Bokeh (2) Candles(3) One or more words of your choice: Sheep and castleI used: https://deepai.org/machine-learning-model/text2img Adding light and more bokeh with BeFunkyThe Candlelit GatheringThe sun is sinking behind the distant hills. The sheep drift toward the soft flicker of candlelight in the open field, drawn by its warmth and quiet mystery. No barriers confine them, no shepherd guides their path—only the gentle pull of the flame. An ancient castle stands tall. In this moment, all is calm, and the world rests in peaceful stillness.