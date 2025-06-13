Previous
A Trio in the Sunlight by sewfree
59 / 365

A Trio in the Sunlight

Happy Sewing Machine Day !

This day honors the invention of the machine and its impact on fashion and creativity. The invention of the sewing machine is generally considered to have been the work of Englishman, Thomas Saint in 1790.

Celebrate the day by spending time sewing.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Love it! Sewing machine day.
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact