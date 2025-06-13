Sign up
Previous
59 / 365
A Trio in the Sunlight
Happy Sewing Machine Day !
This day honors the invention of the machine and its impact on fashion and creativity. The invention of the sewing machine is generally considered to have been the work of Englishman, Thomas Saint in 1790.
Celebrate the day by spending time sewing.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
edah25-06
John Falconer
ace
Love it! Sewing machine day.
June 13th, 2025
