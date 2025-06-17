Sign up
Previous
63 / 365
Speed Reading the Newspaper
Yes! speed reading??? If only I could read this fast.
Placed my Rebel on the tripod and flipped the pages of the Sunday newspaper. The result was interesting with several different outcomes. This version shows some readable text.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
404
photos
33
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Tags
abstract
,
abstract-88
,
mundane-newspaper
