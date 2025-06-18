American Camp - Legacy in Stone

This monument was placed October 1904, by the Washington University State Historical Society at the entrance to the San Juan Island National Park visitor center.



On one side of the stone, Kaiser Wilhelm I of Germany was remembered as the neutral arbitrator between the United States and Great Britain. After reviewing both sides, the Pig War dispute over the San Juan Islands was settled. He ruled in favor of the United States, awarding them control of the island. This peaceful resolution ended territorial uncertainty and military presence on the island.



This very simple stone marks the importance of peace and understanding.

