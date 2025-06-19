Previous
Happy National Martini Day by sewfree
Happy National Martini Day

Not a Martini but my interesting water picking up the lighting at a club. Not a night club person, but I ended up going out with my daughter to a dueling piano event. It was a high-energy, interactive musical show where two pianists face each other. Each pianist with their own piano take turns playing songs. Lights, dancing, splash of comedy, improvisation, and crowd participation turned this into an experience.

I ordered a mocktail but that drink photo was not as interesting. This photo shows people having fun so adding the people tag.

The Martini's exact origins are unclear but it emerged during the 19th century. Maybe the drink evolved from earlier cocktails like the Martinez and the Martine.

A day to come together and enjoy a beverage with a loved one.
Dorothy ace
Sounds like fun evening except for the martinis….Ive never met a martini I have liked! 🤢
June 19th, 2025  
