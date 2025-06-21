Sign up
66 / 365
Cat in Wire
This barbed wire creation caught my eye at a June farmer's market. I don't remember the price.
I removed the background and replaced with color to emphasize the outline.
August word- outline
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
1
1
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Taken
21st June 2025 1:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
august25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely done
August 21st, 2025
