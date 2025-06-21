Previous
Cat in Wire by sewfree
66 / 365

Cat in Wire

This barbed wire creation caught my eye at a June farmer's market. I don't remember the price.

I removed the background and replaced with color to emphasize the outline.
August word- outline
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely done
August 21st, 2025  
