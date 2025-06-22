Still Standing

This lovely Court house was added 1984 to National Register of Historical Places. A two story red colored brick in classical Revival style still stands. Built 1906 to 1907 and renovated in 1991. The landscaped grounds surround the building in the center of Friday Harbor, WA. Pressed glass doors, molded windows and door trims are the highlights of this structure. I was surprised to walk into a side door without showing ID, but to assure the security of county, offices and staff, there was no further access to see the historical parts of the building.

