Market Stories

Markets are rich with candid moments. This Farmer's Street Market is set up about two blocks from the ferry landing in Friday Harbor. The back street hums with the rhythms of farm life. The smells of baked bread and other delights draw people into this space. The market is not just a place to shop but to exchange information. I enjoyed stopping for some goat cheese and discussing the processing. A musician plays guitar to entertain in one corner. Other highlights include this ceramic vender. Vibrant characters and interactions reflect everyday life in a public street place. The ferry horn sounds in the distance. It is a reminder that this is a unique market experience.



Photo taken June 14th.