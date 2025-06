Soft Ruins

Sacks of discarded clothes and housewares can evoke a kind of modern ruin.



At the start of the year, my goal was de-clutter. Now this is the quiet erosion of my space with bags and boxes. This pile becomes artifacts of a different kind of decay- Soft Ruins. This is the decay of years of collecting and domestic life. Not of stone and steel, but of fabric, plastic, and memories.



Having fun with creative filters.