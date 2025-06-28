Out of Place

Curse of the modern age is about something that makes you just a little crazy. Today, I was able to drive the car after having a minor eye surgery. Walking along the border of a peaceful wetland nature preserve seemed to be a perfect place to take some photos. After snapping some photos, I reviewed the lovely serene images. Then a crumpled up beer can appears in the underbrush. This is not just litter, it represents a broader disregard to protect wild spaces. Looking at my additional photos, I spotted some plastic bags and plastic containers hidden in the leaves and underbrush of some images. Since this is a protected space I am unable to enter and pick up this trash. We should be protecting our wild spaces for the delicate balance that keeps ecosystems thriving.