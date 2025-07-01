Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
70 / 365
Echo of Summer and Strange Treats
Happy Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day
No rules to today for creative ice Cream flavors. It all started with the only ice cream in the freezer. Next, what could be combined. Orange sherbet tomato swirl sounds like a great combination.
The origin of this celebration day remains a mystery. It aligns with the start of National Ice Cream Month, which was declared by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
426
photos
33
followers
42
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Latest from all albums
68
329
330
331
69
332
333
70
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extra
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
edah25-07
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close