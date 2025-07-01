Previous
Echo of Summer and Strange Treats by sewfree
Echo of Summer and Strange Treats

Happy Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day

No rules to today for creative ice Cream flavors. It all started with the only ice cream in the freezer. Next, what could be combined. Orange sherbet tomato swirl sounds like a great combination.

The origin of this celebration day remains a mystery. It aligns with the start of National Ice Cream Month, which was declared by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.
Marj

ace
@sewfree
