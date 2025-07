Denim Deconstructed

Jeans are a global fashion. Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis patented denim pants during the Gold Rush era. They evolved as a symbol of counterculture movement and popularized by Hollywood. Jeans continue to evolve with various styles.



The denim material continues to be versatile and widely worn. The denim jean is comfortable due to its durability, breathability and the way it softens with wear. Since the fabric is durable, it is easy to cut up and recycle into something else.