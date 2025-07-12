Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
74 / 365
Simplicity Day
Ready for a project with my Simplicity patterns.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
443
photos
33
followers
42
following
20% complete
View this month »
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Latest from all albums
342
72
343
24
73
344
74
345
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sew
,
edah25-07
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Those are the best patterns
July 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
You are going to be busy.
July 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close