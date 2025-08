Echoes of Heritage

Earlier in July, I visited Oak Harbor, Washington. In the historic district, a series of street art was presented. These lovely clogs caught my eye.



In 1894, Dutch colonists, including a cheesemaker, arrived at Oak Harbor on Whidbey Island. Within two years, a community of 200 Hollanders had made their homes at the north end of the Island. They quickly earned recognition for their thrift and industry. Their cultural influences continue today.