Fluffy Clouds Pass Over the Foothills by sewfree
78 / 365

Fluffy Clouds Pass Over the Foothills

Six word story

Today, I was in Monroe, Washington. Many clouds were passing over the foothills.

2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
21% complete

