78 / 365
Fluffy Clouds Pass Over the Foothills
Six word story
Today, I was in Monroe, Washington. Many clouds were passing over the foothills.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
clouds
,
valley
,
foothills
,
sixws-158
