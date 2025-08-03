Previous
The Dahlia and the Bee by sewfree
79 / 365

The Dahlia and the Bee

Yesterday, I took some photos in a dahlia garden. Caught this bee buzzing around.

Maybe it should be cropped?
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
21% complete

