Preserved for Goodness

Not sure if this belongs in the BLD challenge, but I was at the county fair helping with judging.



Today was all about quilts—over 40 entries across various categories! Each were recorded (by me) and received an evaluation (by the team) and I pinned the ribbon on the project.



But what truly caught my eye were the canned goods: jars of turkey broth, cherries, vegetables, jams and jellies. Every jar is lined up with an evaluation form ready for the judge. For the jams and jellies, the judge used a light placed beneath each jar to view clarity and color. This collage is the result of my observation of the canned goods department.



These food entries would make some great meals.