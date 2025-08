Happy Work Like a Dog Day !

This dog is working hard today by driving me around.



No, not really.



Spending some time today with my daughter and her dog.



Work like a dog day recognizes the hard work of people. There's no record of a specific person or organization creating National Work Like a Dog Day. Some speculate that the holiday might be connected to the labor movement in the late 19th and early 20th century. This phrase might have been used to describe the grueling conditions.