Happy National Lighthouse Day

It's a day to commemorate the signing of the Act for the establishment and support of lighthouses, beacons, buoys, and public piers by the U.S. Congress in 1789. Lighthouses have been essential for maritime navigation, marking dangerous coastlines and providing safe passage into harbors. This is a day to appreciate the efforts to preserve these historical structures. This iconic Cattle Point Lighthouse offers sweeping views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.



Pulling photos from my June trip to San Juan Island. Many people stop at this viewpoint to take photos, and It was fun to compare mine to others on the internet. Cattle Point was named between 1860's and 1910. This was the destination for unloading cattle off steamships where they would then have to wade to shore.





There was a trail to go closer to the lighthouse but I was short on time, so I went to a point where eagle nests were located. Sadly, I did not capture any bird photos.