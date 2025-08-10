Quiet Hour Before the Crowd - On My Walk Challenge

I arrived early at the Pierce County Fair, ready for a full day of craft demonstrations. With time to spare, wandered toward the food booths—some already open and others still closed. My first stop was Smith Farm Foods, a local grocery delivery service offering doorstep boxes filled with milk, eggs, and fresh provisions—no store trips required. The representative kindly walked me through the program. From there, I strolled through the fairgrounds in search of breakfast and scoped out promising lunch spots. I couldn’t resist the iconic Fisher Scone, warm and crowned with a generous spoonful of berry jam—a fair tradition that never disappoints.



Returning to the 4-H building, I walked past the classic car show finding their spots to display their cars.



A perfect morning walk.



Adding to BLD for some food showing in my collage

