Previous
89 / 365
Hydrangea Wears Water
It finally rained yesterday, bringing needed water to my hydrangeas. My
Rebel macro was used for this image. Using the Cannon Pro Editing, I deepened the
color and adjusted my lighting. I tried to emphasize the bokeh for today's August word.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Marj
@sewfree
Photo Details
Tags
hydrangea
august25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
August 16th, 2025
