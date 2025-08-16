Previous
Hydrangea Wears Water by sewfree
89 / 365

Hydrangea Wears Water

It finally rained yesterday, bringing needed water to my hydrangeas. My
Rebel macro was used for this image. Using the Cannon Pro Editing, I deepened the
color and adjusted my lighting. I tried to emphasize the bokeh for today's August word.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
August 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact