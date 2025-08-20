Previous
Bees and Pie by sewfree
Bees and Pie

Happy Chocolate Pecan Pie Day!

Sadly this is a plain pecan pie and that holiday is on different day. The earliest known recipe for the chocolate pecan pie appeared in 1885.

How do you say pecan?
pronunciation of pecan: pee-KAHN,
pick-KAHN, PEE-can, and PEE-kahn.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Delicious
August 21st, 2025  
