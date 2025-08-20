Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
93 / 365
Bees and Pie
Happy Chocolate Pecan Pie Day!
Sadly this is a plain pecan pie and that holiday is on different day. The earliest known recipe for the chocolate pecan pie appeared in 1885.
How do you say pecan?
pronunciation of pecan: pee-KAHN,
pick-KAHN, PEE-can, and PEE-kahn.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
503
photos
32
followers
41
following
25% complete
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Latest from all albums
90
381
382
91
27
92
383
93
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pie
,
pecan
,
edah25-08
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delicious
August 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close