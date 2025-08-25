Previous
98 / 365

One Step

Spent the afternoon at the Washington State Fair being a clerk for the 4-H judging team. I took many photos and accidently took this photo.

Time to add a song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2qXH8ZK980

Margaret Gough is the owner and instructor for Country Roots Line Dance Club based in Rhyl, North Wales.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
26% complete

