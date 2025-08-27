Previous
Just Because: Denim in Bloom by sewfree
Just Because: Denim in Bloom

Happy Just Because Day!

Today is your opportunity to do whatever it is your heart desires. This day encourages you to march to the beat of your own drum.

The theme at the Pierce County Fair was "Jeans" so someone turned denim jeans into flower planters- Just Because they could.







Marj

@sewfree
