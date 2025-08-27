Sign up
Just Because: Denim in Bloom
Happy Just Because Day!
Today is your opportunity to do whatever it is your heart desires. This day encourages you to march to the beat of your own drum.
The theme at the Pierce County Fair was "Jeans" so someone turned denim jeans into flower planters- Just Because they could.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Tags
jeans
,
edah25-08
