101 / 365
Perspective Shift
Extending my oversized crochet hook toward this humming electrical wire. Maybe this wild perspective will inspire a whole new crochet pattern shaped by this mind-bending reality twist. 😁
28th August 2025
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
crochet
,
august25words
