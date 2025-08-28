Previous
Perspective Shift by sewfree
101 / 365

Perspective Shift

Extending my oversized crochet hook toward this humming electrical wire. Maybe this wild perspective will inspire a whole new crochet pattern shaped by this mind-bending reality twist. 😁
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact