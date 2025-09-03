A Feathered Dreamer - Cover

Trying the Cover Challenge.



One of Today's featured articles is giving a summary of "The Birds", a fifth fashion collection by British designer Alexander McQueen for his fashion house. McQueen is known for his imaginative designs. The collection has multiple layers of inspiration including the study of birds and the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, "The Birds." This will be the name of my band.



I went to the random quote page:

"No bird soars too high, if he soars with his own wings" William Blake (1757 - 1827)

Per the instruction, you pick words from the quote: Soars too high is my song title.



I took this photo when I was in Downtown Seattle yesterday.