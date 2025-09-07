Built to Last

Walking down the sidewalk in Puyallup, WA last Friday, this building caught my eye.



The structure was originally built as an Elks Lodge in 1924 and was apparently used for various purposes since that time. Brick was a popular building material in this era due to its durability and aesthetic appeal. Arched entry and stone accents are interesting. It is now the Pierce County Firefighters Local 726 union hall. It has been remodeled inside as a meeting space for events. The money received from activities supports the local labor community.





