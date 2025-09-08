Previous
A Rear View by sewfree
111 / 365

A Rear View

A rear-view mirror image is a very common type of photo.

It creates a sense of a photo within a photo and produces a reflection of what is behind.

By removing the distraction of color, this black and white photo it draws attention to core elements.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great b&w capture!
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact