Previous
111 / 365
A Rear View
A rear-view mirror image is a very common type of photo.
It creates a sense of a photo within a photo and produces a reflection of what is behind.
By removing the distraction of color, this black and white photo it draws attention to core elements.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
1
1
Marj
ace
@sewfree
546
photos
34
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
rearview
,
bw-98
Barb
ace
Great b&w capture!
September 8th, 2025
