Modern Still Life by sewfree
114 / 365

Modern Still Life

This past week I went to the Washington State Fair and visited, “Our Food, Our Farms, Our Washington,” an interactive exhibit. It features the vital role of agriculture for our state.

An apple was placed in this gallery display box. The apple in the box is designed to showcase the fruit with a mirror in back of the box. This makes the apple visually appealing and elevates this to an art piece in a museum. The mirror in the back of the case caught a hat of the person behind me and the image of the egg banner. In addition, it caught my hand and cell phone in the corner taking the photo.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

