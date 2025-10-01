Sign up
Previous
120 / 365
Unintentional Abstract Finger Flower
Never planned this photo. While I was taking my Bad Hair Day photo. Caught this accidental image. I have a blur of motion and
light skin tone.
The odd little line is the faucet handle. I tried to remove but this was the best result.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
578
photos
37
followers
31
following
32% complete
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
422
118
423
424
425
119
120
426
Views
2
Album
Extra
umc1
