Previous
Unintentional Abstract Finger Flower by sewfree
120 / 365

Unintentional Abstract Finger Flower

Never planned this photo. While I was taking my Bad Hair Day photo. Caught this accidental image. I have a blur of motion and
light skin tone.

The odd little line is the faucet handle. I tried to remove but this was the best result.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact