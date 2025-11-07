Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
Duck Delight
A landscape throwback to August (last summer) at Market Square in University Place, Washington. This is the primary urban hub for community events.
These cute duck statues are eye-catching. In my research, duck statues are found in many parks.
This landscape is a wonderful stopping place for a moment of peace.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
3
1
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
ducks
,
owo-8
Christine Sztukowski
ace
They are very cute
November 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
"Duck delight " indeed ! they are so cute , and very attractive statues in the park !
November 7th, 2025
Sue Schaar
ace
So adorable. Good capture
November 7th, 2025
