Duck Delight by sewfree
123 / 365

Duck Delight

A landscape throwback to August (last summer) at Market Square in University Place, Washington. This is the primary urban hub for community events.

These cute duck statues are eye-catching. In my research, duck statues are found in many parks.

This landscape is a wonderful stopping place for a moment of peace.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Christine Sztukowski ace
They are very cute
November 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
"Duck delight " indeed ! they are so cute , and very attractive statues in the park !
November 7th, 2025  
Sue Schaar ace
So adorable. Good capture
November 7th, 2025  
