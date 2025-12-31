Previous
Enthusiastic Safari Sightings by sewfree
Enthusiastic Safari Sightings

A fun photo for the New Year. Took a selfie and imported into Arts and Culture -Art Selfie App.

If I were on a safari, I would be very enthusiastic. Ran this thru BeFunky to crop and give a little touch-up. This app is fun and educational. This is a UNESCO World Heritage site. I put a second selfie in the Arts and Culture and the result was a more painterly art image rather than photo-like. My third try resulted in a photo image selfie with the Serengeti grasslands in the background and animals in the distance. This is my favorite because I am holding AI binoculars.

