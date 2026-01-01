Happy Commitment Day -64 Million Artists January Challenge

This is a day to reflect on dedication to goals, relationships, personal growth, and healthy habits. These are often tied to New Year's resolutions. I hope to try new photos64 Million Artists January ChallengeDay 1: Versions of you. Take 4 pictures of yourself in different ways. Thepicture could show you having different moods....My pictures are from Arts and Culture experiments and my moods.I will give this January challenge a try