Happy Commitment Day -64 Million Artists January Challenge by sewfree
Happy Commitment Day -64 Million Artists January Challenge

This is a day to reflect on dedication to goals, relationships, personal growth, and healthy habits. These are often tied to New Year's resolutions. I hope to try new photos

64 Million Artists January Challenge
Day 1: Versions of you. Take 4 pictures of yourself in different ways. The
picture could show you having different moods....

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51706/january-challenge

My pictures are from Arts and Culture experiments and my moods.
I will give this January challenge a try
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

